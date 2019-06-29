UrduPoint.com
Russian Finance Minister Siluanov, Treasury Secretary Mnuchin To Meet - Peskov

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Sat 29th June 2019 | 12:02 AM

Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov and US Secretary of the Treasury Steven Mnuchin will meet in the coming days and talk about what factors hinder trade and economic cooperation between the two countries, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th June, 2019) Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov and US Secretary of the Treasury Steven Mnuchin will meet in the coming days and talk about what factors hinder trade and economic cooperation between the two countries, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Friday.

"Let us hope that our respective departments, or more specifically, Siluanov and Mnuchin, should meet again today or tomorrow, compare notes, see which factors most hinder the intensification of trade and economic cooperation," Peskov said on the Rossiya 24 tv channel.

