Russian Finance Minister to Hold Meeting of Russia-China Investment Cooperation Commission

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th November, 2019) Russian First Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Anton Siluanov will hold a regular meeting of the Russian-Chinese commission on investment cooperation in Beijing next week, Deputy Finance Minister Andrey Kruglov told reporters Wednesday.

"China - a regular [commission meeting] will take place next week, led by Anton Germanovich in Beijing," Kruglov said on the sidelines of the Russia Calling investment forum.