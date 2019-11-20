UrduPoint.com
Russian Finance Minister To Hold Meeting Of Russia-China Investment Cooperation Commission

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 20th November 2019 | 07:39 PM

Russian First Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Anton Siluanov will hold a regular meeting of the Russian-Chinese commission on investment cooperation in Beijing next week, Deputy Finance Minister Andrey Kruglov told reporters Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th November, 2019) Russian First Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Anton Siluanov will hold a regular meeting of the Russian-Chinese commission on investment cooperation in Beijing next week, Deputy Finance Minister Andrey Kruglov told reporters Wednesday.

"China - a regular [commission meeting] will take place next week, led by Anton Germanovich in Beijing," Kruglov said on the sidelines of the Russia Calling investment forum.

