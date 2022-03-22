Russian Finance Ministry Fully Fulfills Obligations on $65.6Mln Coupon on Eurobonds

The Russian finance ministry said on Tuesday that it had fully fulfilled its obligations to pay a $65.6 million coupon on sovereign Eurobonds, maturing in 2029

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd March, 2022) The Russian finance ministry said on Tuesday that it had fully fulfilled its obligations to pay a $65.6 million coupon on sovereign Eurobonds, maturing in 2029.

The ministry was supposed to pay a $65.6 million coupon on Eurobonds of the issue maturing in 2029 on Monday.

According to the ministry, the National Settlement Depository received funds to pay the coupon for this issue of Eurobonds on Monday.

"Thus, the obligations to service Russian government securities were fulfilled by the Ministry of Finance of Russia in full in accordance with the issuance documentation for Eurobond issues," the ministry said in a statement.