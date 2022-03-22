UrduPoint.com

Russian Finance Ministry Fully Fulfills Obligations On $65.6Mln Coupon On Eurobonds

Muhammad Irfan Published March 22, 2022 | 01:16 PM

Russian Finance Ministry Fully Fulfills Obligations on $65.6Mln Coupon on Eurobonds

The Russian finance ministry said on Tuesday that it had fully fulfilled its obligations to pay a $65.6 million coupon on sovereign Eurobonds, maturing in 2029

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd March, 2022) The Russian finance ministry said on Tuesday that it had fully fulfilled its obligations to pay a $65.6 million coupon on sovereign Eurobonds, maturing in 2029.

The ministry was supposed to pay a $65.6 million coupon on Eurobonds of the issue maturing in 2029 on Monday.

According to the ministry, the National Settlement Depository received funds to pay the coupon for this issue of Eurobonds on Monday.

"Thus, the obligations to service Russian government securities were fulfilled by the Ministry of Finance of Russia in full in accordance with the issuance documentation for Eurobond issues," the ministry said in a statement.

Related Topics

Russia Government Million

Recent Stories

Beijing expresses desire to promote Pakistani expo ..

Beijing expresses desire to promote Pakistani exports to improve balance of trad ..

20 minutes ago
 ICRC Willing to Facilitate Evacuation Via Humanita ..

ICRC Willing to Facilitate Evacuation Via Humanitarian Corridors in Ukraine - Pr ..

19 minutes ago
 Russian Armed Forces Hit 137 Military Facilities o ..

Russian Armed Forces Hit 137 Military Facilities of Ukraine in Past Day - Defens ..

19 minutes ago
 Aaron Finch: Australia's new coach to manage trans ..

Aaron Finch: Australia's new coach to manage transition in limited-overs teams

39 minutes ago
 Turkish Defense Ministry Warns Ships of Mines Drif ..

Turkish Defense Ministry Warns Ships of Mines Drifting in Black Sea - Reports

32 minutes ago
 Kane Richardson ruled out of Pakistan tour with ha ..

Kane Richardson ruled out of Pakistan tour with hamstring injury

59 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>