Russian Finance Ministry Not Planning to Revise Borrowing Program for 2020 - Siluanov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th March, 2020) The Russian Finance Ministry does not plan to revise the borrowing program for the current year and hopes that the market will stabilize, the minister, Anton Siluanov, said on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, the ministry announced the suspension of auctions for the placement of Federal loan bonds (OFZ) for an indefinite period, until the market situation stabilizes.

"We do not yet plan to revise the debt program," Siluanov told reporters.

The ministry has enough resources, including leftovers that can make up for cuts in market borrowings, but once the market becomes calmer, the ministry will resume taking loans on the market, he said.

"We must understand the new level of oil prices, the new level of the exchange rate, understand how the financial market will behave. We hope that it will stabilize, and after that, we will borrow in a planned manner," the minister said.

After the OPEC+ alliance failed to agree on a new production cut deal last week, oil prices fell by about 30 percent on Monday, sending the ruble down against the US Dollar and euro. However, by Wednesday, oil and the Russian Currency recovered slightly.