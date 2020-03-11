UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Finance Ministry Not Planning To Revise Borrowing Program For 2020 - Siluanov

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Wed 11th March 2020 | 04:33 PM

Russian Finance Ministry Not Planning to Revise Borrowing Program for 2020 - Siluanov

The Russian Finance Ministry does not plan to revise the borrowing program for the current year and hopes that the market will stabilize, the minister, Anton Siluanov, said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th March, 2020) The Russian Finance Ministry does not plan to revise the borrowing program for the current year and hopes that the market will stabilize, the minister, Anton Siluanov, said on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, the ministry announced the suspension of auctions for the placement of Federal loan bonds (OFZ) for an indefinite period, until the market situation stabilizes.

"We do not yet plan to revise the debt program," Siluanov told reporters.

The ministry has enough resources, including leftovers that can make up for cuts in market borrowings, but once the market becomes calmer, the ministry will resume taking loans on the market, he said.

"We must understand the new level of oil prices, the new level of the exchange rate, understand how the financial market will behave. We hope that it will stabilize, and after that, we will borrow in a planned manner," the minister said.

After the OPEC+ alliance failed to agree on a new production cut deal last week, oil prices fell by about 30 percent on Monday, sending the ruble down against the US Dollar and euro. However, by Wednesday, oil and the Russian Currency recovered slightly.

Related Topics

Loan Exchange Dollar Russia Oil Alliance Euro Market

Recent Stories

Waqas Maqsood confirmed as Aamer Yamin’s replace ..

13 minutes ago

Premier League suffers first postponement as Arsen ..

23 seconds ago

Entire nation pays tribute to Wing Commander Noman ..

30 minutes ago

Hajj Ministry keeps money in Interest free account ..

1 minute ago

Two killed, 1 injured in road mishaps in Sargodha ..

1 minute ago

UAE ready to raise oil supply by 1 mn barrels per ..

25 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.