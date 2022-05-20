Russian Finance Ministry Paid Coupon on Eurobonds Maturing in 2026, 2036 in Dollars, Euros

The Russian Finance Ministry has paid the coupon on sovereign Eurobonds maturing in 2026 and 2036 in dollars and euros in full, the ministry said in a statement

The paying agent the National Settlement Depository received funds to pay income on Russian Eurobonds maturing in 2026 in the amount of $71.

25 million and due in 2036 in the amount of 26.5 million euros.

"Thus, the obligations to service government securities of the Russian Federation have been fulfilled by the Russian Finance Ministry in full in accordance with the issuance documentation for Eurobond issues," the statement says.