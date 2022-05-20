UrduPoint.com

Russian Finance Ministry Paid Coupon On Eurobonds Maturing In 2026, 2036 In Dollars, Euros

Faizan Hashmi Published May 20, 2022 | 08:45 PM

Russian Finance Ministry Paid Coupon on Eurobonds Maturing in 2026, 2036 in Dollars, Euros

The Russian Finance Ministry has paid the coupon on sovereign Eurobonds maturing in 2026 and 2036 in dollars and euros in full, the ministry said in a statement

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th May, 2022) The Russian Finance Ministry has paid the coupon on sovereign Eurobonds maturing in 2026 and 2036 in Dollars and Euros in full, the ministry said in a statement.

The paying agent the National Settlement Depository received funds to pay income on Russian Eurobonds maturing in 2026 in the amount of $71.

25 million and due in 2036 in the amount of 26.5 million euros.

"Thus, the obligations to service government securities of the Russian Federation have been fulfilled by the Russian Finance Ministry in full in accordance with the issuance documentation for Eurobond issues," the statement says.

Related Topics

Russia Government Million

Recent Stories

Frenchman Demare grabs third Giro d'Italia sprint ..

Frenchman Demare grabs third Giro d'Italia sprint win

3 minutes ago
 KP govt unveils schedule for summer vacation

KP govt unveils schedule for summer vacation

3 minutes ago
 New monkeypox cases take UK total to 20

New monkeypox cases take UK total to 20

3 minutes ago
 IPC minister in Uzbekistan to attend SCO Summit

IPC minister in Uzbekistan to attend SCO Summit

3 minutes ago
 Gazprom Export Stops Delivering Gas to Finnish Gas ..

Gazprom Export Stops Delivering Gas to Finnish Gasum Starting From Saturday

3 minutes ago
 Anti-polio campaign kicks off in Sukkur

Anti-polio campaign kicks off in Sukkur

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.