Russian Finance Ministry Partially Switches NWF From US Dollar, Euro to Yen, Yuan

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2021) The Russian Finance Ministry said it had reduced the shares of the US Dollar and the euro in the normative Currency structure of the National Wealth Fund (NWF) from to 35 percent from 45 percent each, including the Japanese Yen with a 5 percent share and the Chinese Yuan with a 15 percent share.

"The Russian Finance Ministry informs that in accordance with the government decree ... the Japanese yen with a share of 5 percent and the Chinese yuan with a share of 15 percent are included in the regulatory currency structure of the NWF funds.

The shares of the US dollar and the euro have been reduced to 35 percent from 45 percent, and the share of British pound remained unchanged at 10 percent," the statement says.

These changes are aimed at increasing profitability and diversifying investment risks of placing NWF funds, the ministry said.

"In February 2021, the Russian Finance Ministry completed necessary conversion operations in order to actualize currency structure of NWF fund," it added.