Russian Finance Ministry Pays Coupons On Eurobonds Maturing In 2028 In Rubles

Sumaira FH Published December 26, 2022 | 07:50 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th December, 2022) The Russian Finance Ministry said on Monday that it had paid the coupons on sovereign Eurobonds maturing in 2028 fully in the national Currency.

The paying agent for Eurobonds ” NCO JSC National Settlement Depository ” received funds to pay coupon income in the amount of 10.

9 billion rubles ($159 million), the ministry said in a statement.

"Thus, the obligations to service Russian government securities were fulfilled by the Russian Ministry of Finance in full," the ministry added.

