UrduPoint.com

Russian Finance Ministry Prepares Draft Agreement On Establishment Of Reinsurance Company

Umer Jamshaid Published December 29, 2022 | 12:40 AM

Russian Finance Ministry Prepares Draft Agreement on Establishment of Reinsurance Company

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th December, 2022) The Russian Finance Ministry has prepared a draft law on the establishment of the Eurasian Reinsurance Company to facilitate international trade and investment in Russia in light of Western sanctions.

The relevant draft resolution, as well as the draft Federal law, have been published on the Russian portal of legal acts on Wednesday.

The agreement has been developed in the format of a multilateral international treaty, which will allow the Eurasian Reinsurance Company to have the status of a so-called "open for accession by new members" international organization and a "subject of international law."

In addition, the Eurasian Reinsurance Company will be endowed with immunities, privileges, and benefits on the Russian territory.

According to the document, the company's "income, property, other assets, as well as operations and transactions are exempt from taxes, fees, duties and other payments, but with the exception of those financial activities that represent fees for specific services.

"

The participation share in the authorized capital of the Eurasian Reinsurance Company will amount to 6.75 billion rubles ($93.1 million) during 2023-2025, and the financing of expenses will be delegated to the finance ministry using federal budget.

The decision to establish the Eurasian Reinsurance Company was made at the end of August by the heads of government of the countries of the Eurasian Economic Union to support domestic and foreign trade and stimulate investment cooperation. At the same time, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin added that the company planned to issue its own securities.

In early November, Armenia announced that it was going to invest about 430 million rubles in the Eurasian Reinsurance Company.

The authorized capital of the Eurasian Reinsurance Company can reach $200 million, with the potential capacity of up to $2 billion.

Related Topics

Resolution Prime Minister Russia Budget Company Armenia Same August November From Government Agreement Share Billion Million

Recent Stories

Russia, Cuba Committed to Implement Agreements Rea ..

Russia, Cuba Committed to Implement Agreements Reached on November 19-22 - Kreml ..

44 minutes ago
 Exxon's German, Dutch Affiliates Sue EU Over New W ..

Exxon's German, Dutch Affiliates Sue EU Over New Windfall Tax on Oil Firms - Sta ..

45 minutes ago
 Russian, Cuban Presidents Discuss Joint Energy, In ..

Russian, Cuban Presidents Discuss Joint Energy, Industry Projects - Kremlin

45 minutes ago
 Football: French Ligue 1 table

Football: French Ligue 1 table

45 minutes ago
 Football: French Ligue 1 results

Football: French Ligue 1 results

45 minutes ago
 Tension soars as main Kosovo border crossing with ..

Tension soars as main Kosovo border crossing with Serbia closed

45 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.