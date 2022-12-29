Russian Finance Ministry Prepares Draft Agreement on Establishment of Reinsurance Company

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th December, 2022) The Russian Finance Ministry has prepared a draft law on the establishment of the Eurasian Reinsurance Company to facilitate international trade and investment in Russia in light of Western sanctions.

The relevant draft resolution, as well as the draft Federal law, have been published on the Russian portal of legal acts on Wednesday.

The agreement has been developed in the format of a multilateral international treaty, which will allow the Eurasian Reinsurance Company to have the status of a so-called "open for accession by new members" international organization and a "subject of international law."

In addition, the Eurasian Reinsurance Company will be endowed with immunities, privileges, and benefits on the Russian territory.

According to the document, the company's "income, property, other assets, as well as operations and transactions are exempt from taxes, fees, duties and other payments, but with the exception of those financial activities that represent fees for specific services.

"

The participation share in the authorized capital of the Eurasian Reinsurance Company will amount to 6.75 billion rubles ($93.1 million) during 2023-2025, and the financing of expenses will be delegated to the finance ministry using federal budget.

The decision to establish the Eurasian Reinsurance Company was made at the end of August by the heads of government of the countries of the Eurasian Economic Union to support domestic and foreign trade and stimulate investment cooperation. At the same time, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin added that the company planned to issue its own securities.

In early November, Armenia announced that it was going to invest about 430 million rubles in the Eurasian Reinsurance Company.

The authorized capital of the Eurasian Reinsurance Company can reach $200 million, with the potential capacity of up to $2 billion.