Russian Finance Ministry Says Fully Paid Off Eurobonds Maturing In 2027,2047 In Rubles

Umer Jamshaid Published December 23, 2022 | 02:40 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd December, 2022) The Russian Finance Ministry said on Friday that it had paid in full the coupon on sovereign Eurobonds maturing in 2027 and 2047 in the national Currency.

The paying agent for Eurobonds, NCO JSC National Settlement Depository, received funds to pay coupon income in the amount of 16.

9 billion rubles ($248 million), the ministry said in a statement.

"Thus, the obligations to service Russian government securities were fulfilled by the Russian Finance Ministry in full," the ministry added.

In accordance with President Vladimir Putin's decree dated June 22, the finance ministry switched to a new procedure for fulfilling obligations under Eurobonds, which provides for payments in rubles.

