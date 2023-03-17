Russian Finance Ministry Says Pays Coupons on Eurobonds Maturing in 2023, 2043 in Rubles

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th March, 2023) The Russian Finance Ministry said on Friday that it had paid the coupons on sovereign Eurobonds maturing in 2023 and 2043 fully in the national Currency.

The paying agent for Eurobonds ” NCO JSC National Settlement Depository ” received funds to pay coupon income in the amount of 8.

9 billion rubles ($116.4 million), the ministry said in a statement.

"Thus, the obligations to service Russian government securities were fulfilled by the Russian Ministry of Finance in full," the ministry added.