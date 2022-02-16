Russian Finance Ministry Stands for Legalization of Cryptocurrency Mining

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th February, 2022) The Russian Finance Ministry stands against a ban on cryptocurrency in the country and it wants to legalize it and impose taxes on such activities, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said on Wednesday.

"We believe that it should not be banned, it should be introduced into the legal field, assigned an appropriate code of economic activity, impose a tax on this and bring the miners into the legal field. I don't understand why all this should be limited and prohibited," the minister told reporters.