Russian Finance Ministry Submitted Bill On Cryptocurrency Regulation To Gov't On Feb 18

Muhammad Irfan Published February 21, 2022 | 12:10 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st February, 2022) The Russian Finance Ministry submitted a bill on cryptocurrency regulation to the government on February 18, the ministry said on Monday in a statement.

"The Russian Finance Ministry prepared and submitted a bill on the regulation of cryptocurrencies to the government of Russia on February 18, 2022.

The draft Federal law was developed on orders of the government of Russia on the basis of the approved concept for regulating the mechanism for organizing the circulation of digital currencies," the ministry said.

In the bill, the ministry proposes to keep the ban on use of cryptocurrencies as means of payment and oblige cryptocurrency exchanges to inform citizens about the high risks of such investments, among other things.

