Russian Finance Ministry Suspends Federal Loan Bonds Auctions Until Market Stabilizes

Tue 10th March 2020 | 04:42 PM

The Russian Finance Ministry said on Tuesday it suspended auctions for placement of federal loan bonds (OFZ) until the market stabilizes

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th March, 2020) The Russian Finance Ministry said on Tuesday it suspended auctions for placement of Federal loan bonds (OFZ) until the market stabilizes.

"To avoid excessive pressure on the debt market and taking into account that the available financial resources cover all the current budgetary commitments, the conduction of OFZ auctions are suspended until debt market conditions stabilized. The resumption of OFZ auctions is to be announced accordingly," the ministry said.

