Russian Financial Monitoring Service Puts Journalist Babchenko on Extremists list

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th July, 2020) Russia's financial monitoring service, Rosfinmonitoring, has put controversial journalist Arkady Babchenko on its list of extremist persons, according to its website as of Thursday.

Earlier in the day, Rosfinmonitoring announced an update to the list of persons and organizations linked to terrorism or extremism.

Babchenko, a former war correspondent for Russia's Moskovsky Komsomolets and Novaya Gazeta newspapers, has been notorious for being a virulent critic of the Russian authorities and a supporter of Kiev's military operation against the self-declared republics of Donetsk and Luhansk in eastern Ukraine.

He lived in Ukraine from 2017 until 2019, when he left because of his political convictions.

Among Babchenko's most risque statements was a claim that he would return to Moscow in a US Abrams tank under a NATO banner.

In summer 2018, the Ukrainian authorities said he had been gunned down in his apartment building only to declare him alive the next day, explaining that it was an operation to prevent his actual assassination. The sting led to the arrest of a Kiev businessman who was allegedly plotting a real attempt on the journalists' life.