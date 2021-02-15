Russian, Finnish Foreign Ministers to Hold Talks in St. Petersburg on Monday

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th February, 2021) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov is scheduled to meet with his Finnish counterpart, Pekka Haavisto, in Russia's St. Petersburg on Monday.

The discussion is expected to focus on issues related to bilateral cooperation, including trade and economic, cultural and humanitarian exchanges, as well as the schedule of upcoming political contacts.

The emphasis is expected to be on Russia's Arctic Council chairmanship in 2021-2023 and Finland's upcoming Barents Euro-Arctic Council chairmanship.

The ministers are also expected to discuss matters of regional and international significance, including climate change, arms control, EU-Russian relations, Nagorno-Karabakh, Belarus and Ukraine, as well as the situation around Russian opposition activist Alexey Navalny.