UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian, Finnish Foreign Ministers To Hold Talks In St. Petersburg On Monday

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Mon 15th February 2021 | 10:10 AM

Russian, Finnish Foreign Ministers to Hold Talks in St. Petersburg on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th February, 2021) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov is scheduled to meet with his Finnish counterpart, Pekka Haavisto, in Russia's St. Petersburg on Monday.

The discussion is expected to focus on issues related to bilateral cooperation, including trade and economic, cultural and humanitarian exchanges, as well as the schedule of upcoming political contacts.

The emphasis is expected to be on Russia's Arctic Council chairmanship in 2021-2023 and Finland's upcoming Barents Euro-Arctic Council chairmanship.

The ministers are also expected to discuss matters of regional and international significance, including climate change, arms control, EU-Russian relations, Nagorno-Karabakh, Belarus and Ukraine, as well as the situation around Russian opposition activist Alexey Navalny.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia St. Petersburg Belarus Finland Opposition

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

48 minutes ago

Coalition forces intercept, destroy 2 Houthi-fired ..

9 hours ago

Mohamed Mahmoud Al Khaja sworn in as UAE Ambassado ..

10 hours ago

UAE leaders condole with Argentine President over ..

11 hours ago

Abu Dhabi banks invested AED26.1 bn in debt securi ..

11 hours ago

Abdulla Al Hamed visits Mubadala Health COVID-19 v ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.