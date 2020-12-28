Russian, Finnish Presidents Are Satisfied With Partnership Level in 2020 - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th December, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Finnish counterpart, Sauli Niinisto, signified their satisfaction with the level of constructive partnership and good neighborly relations achieved this year, the Kremlin said on Monday after the leaders' phone conversation.

"They discussed key results of the Russian-Finnish cooperation in the expiring year. They expressed satisfaction with the level of bilateral good neighborly relations of constructive partnership, which is especially important in light of the 100th anniversary of establishment of diplomatic ties between Russia and Finland, which will be celebrated on December 31, 2020.

They confirmed mutual commitment to further strengthen mutually beneficial cooperation in trade and the economy, and efficient coordination against the coronavirus infection," the Kremlin said in a statement.

According to the Kremlin, the leaders touched upon Russia's relations with the European Union, and agreed on future contacts.