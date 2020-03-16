Russian, Finnish Presidents Discuss Joint Measures to Prevent Spread of COVID-19

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Finnish President Sauli Niinisto discussed in phone talks on Monday joint efforts to prevent the spread of deadly COVID-19 virus, the Kremlin press service reported

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th March, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin and Finnish President Sauli Niinisto discussed in phone talks on Monday joint efforts to prevent the spread of deadly COVID-19 virus, the Kremlin press service reported.

"The heads of state exchanged information on measures being taken to counter the spread of coronavirus infection. It is agreed that possible decisions regarding the mode of operation of checkpoints on the Russian-Finnish border will be made in close coordination between the relevant services and ministries," the press service said in a statement.