Russian, Finnish Presidents Plan to Discuss Arctic, Flights Over Baltic Sea - Kremlin Aide

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th August, 2019) Russian and Finnish presidents Vladimir Putin and Sauli Niinisto plan to discuss issues of cooperation in the Arctic, safety of flights over the Baltic Sea, regional and international issues at upcoming talks scheduled for August 21, Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov told reporters Friday.

"What issues will be discussed: certainly, the development of bilateral cooperation, interaction in trade, economic, investment, inter-regional, environmental, humanitarian spheres. Prospects for the restoration of constructive dialogue between Russia and the European Union," Ushakov said.

"Of course, issues of cooperation in the Arctic, again in the context of Finland's presidency of the Arctic Council, certainly security in the Baltic Sea region, including the well-known initiative of the Finnish president to improve safety of aircraft flights over the Baltic, in particular, the use of transponders in military aviation," he said.

Ushakov said the heads of state would also discuss regional and international issues.