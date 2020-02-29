UrduPoint.com
Russian, Finnish Prime Ministers Discuss Cooperation In Nuclear Energy, Tourism - Moscow

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sat 29th February 2020 | 01:00 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th February, 2020) Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin and his Finnish counterpart, Sanna Marin, discussed over the phone on Friday bilateral relations as well as cooperation in nuclear energy and tourism, the Russian government's press service said in a statement.

It added that the conversation took place at the initiative of the Finnish side.

"The prime ministers discussed current issues of Russian-Finnish relations, with a focus on cooperation in nuclear energy and the development of cross-border ties and tourism.

They also spoke about the schedule of upcoming Russian-Finnish government contacts," the statement read.

Russia's largest project in Finland is the construction of the Hanhikivi-1 Nuclear Power Plant by the Finnish Fennovoima nuclear power company and the Russian Rosatom nuclear corporation. Rosatom's subsidiary RAOS Voima owns a 34-percent stake in Fennovoima. The first stage of preparations for the construction of the Hanhikivi plant was completed on October 15, 2015. The plant will start producing electricity in 2024.

