Russian, Finnish Prime Ministers To Hold Talks In Moscow On Monday

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 25th November 2019 | 10:10 AM

Russian, Finnish Prime Ministers to Hold Talks in Moscow on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th November, 2019) Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev and his Finnish counterpart, Antti Rinne are scheduled to hold talks in Moscow on Monday.

Medvedev and Rinne are expected to discuss the current state and future of Russian-Finnish cooperation in trade, energy, industry, as well as the economic and humanitarian spheres. Talks will feature a discussion of the joint investment projects.

The sides will also discuss the relations between Russian and the European Union under the Finnish presidency in the bloc.

This is going to be the first personal meeting between Medvedev and Antti, who headed the Finnish government following parliamentary elections in Finland in June.

On June 19, they held talks over the telephone to discuss economic cooperation and joint projects, specifically in the Baltic and Arctic regions.

