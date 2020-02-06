Russian Firm ARLI SPETSTECHNIKA Might Work on Infrastructure Security in CAR - CEO

Russian company ARLI SPETSTECHNIKA is considering projects in the Central African Republic, potentially in ensuring oil infrastructure security, the firm's director general, Arkady Livshitz, told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th February, 2020) Russian company ARLI SPETSTECHNIKA is considering projects in the Central African Republic, potentially in ensuring oil infrastructure security, the firm's director general, Arkady Livshitz, told Sputnik.

In the past, Russia has been accused of sending mercenaries to the Central African Republic the allegations refuted by the Russian Foreign Ministry. The activities of Russian companies in the country have also been questioned and described as murky in Western media. Livshitz, meanwhile, is open about his company's interest in the car, both potential security projects and investment opportunities.

"There are some ideas, some options of working there are being considered, that is all ... We are just investors. In terms of work that fits our profile, there could only be ensuring oil pipeline security in that country, if there are [such projects], if we can agree and if we win tenders. Then, yes. Our representatives have been there, they were just familiarizing themselves with the situation," Livshitz said.

"This is a good country, everything is good. We will be audacious investors there. We do not work with oil [processing], other companies do," the company's director general said.