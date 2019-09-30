UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Firm Develops Cybersecurity System To Protect Vessels, Sea Infrastructure

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Mon 30th September 2019 | 12:36 PM

Russian Firm Develops Cybersecurity System to Protect Vessels, Sea Infrastructure

Russia's Engineering Technologies company has developed a system, dubbed Poseidon, to protect vessels and maritime infrastructure from cyberattacks, and both Russian and foreign customers have already expressed interest in the product, the firm's technical director told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th September, 2019) Russia's Engineering Technologies company has developed a system, dubbed Poseidon, to protect vessels and maritime infrastructure from cyberattacks, and both Russian and foreign customers have already expressed interest in the product, the firm's technical director told Sputnik.

"The Poseidon system is being developed to protect vessels and maritime infrastructure � ports, shipyards, drilling platforms � from cyberattacks," Artem Dolgih said.

There are currently no analogues of the system either in Russia or abroad, the official said.

"Poseidon uses its [the company's] own signature database of cybervulnerabilities for the maritime area and an automated threat detection algorithm implemented on the basis of neural networks and artificial intelligence," he added.

A number of specialized maritime companies have already expressed interest in this system both in Russia and abroad.

About 90 percent of the world's cargo moves by sea, and maritime infrastructure facilities are often targeted by hackers due to their high automation and computerization. The largest maritime carriers, such as Denmark's Maersk and China's COSCO, were targeted by hackers in 2017 and 2018, which resulted in cargo terminal systems being blocked. In 2018, hackers also tried to disrupt the administration of ports in the Sea of Azov.

Related Topics

World Russia China Company Denmark 2017 2018 From

Recent Stories

Khan's speech gives a new hope to Kashmiris: PTI l ..

1 minute ago

England's Marler in a lather over Japan's bathing ..

2 minutes ago

Russian Upper House Speaker to Visit Uzbekistan Fr ..

2 minutes ago

Tokyo stocks close lower as US-China trade row wei ..

10 minutes ago

Firing kills a local in Pakpatan

39 minutes ago

12-day special anti-polio campaign in three distri ..

39 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.