Russian Firm Develops Cybersecurity System to Protect Vessels, Sea Infrastructure

(@imziishan)

Russia's Engineering Technologies company has developed a system, dubbed Poseidon, to protect vessels and maritime infrastructure from cyberattacks, and both Russian and foreign customers have already expressed interest in the product, the firm's technical director told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th September, 2019) Russia's Engineering Technologies company has developed a system, dubbed Poseidon, to protect vessels and maritime infrastructure from cyberattacks, and both Russian and foreign customers have already expressed interest in the product, the firm's technical director told Sputnik.

"The Poseidon system is being developed to protect vessels and maritime infrastructure � ports, shipyards, drilling platforms � from cyberattacks," Artem Dolgih said.

There are currently no analogues of the system either in Russia or abroad, the official said.

"Poseidon uses its [the company's] own signature database of cybervulnerabilities for the maritime area and an automated threat detection algorithm implemented on the basis of neural networks and artificial intelligence," he added.

A number of specialized maritime companies have already expressed interest in this system both in Russia and abroad.

About 90 percent of the world's cargo moves by sea, and maritime infrastructure facilities are often targeted by hackers due to their high automation and computerization. The largest maritime carriers, such as Denmark's Maersk and China's COSCO, were targeted by hackers in 2017 and 2018, which resulted in cargo terminal systems being blocked. In 2018, hackers also tried to disrupt the administration of ports in the Sea of Azov.