UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Firm Launches Production Of World's 1st Combined HIV, Hepatitis, Syphilis Test

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Tue 27th April 2021 | 07:14 PM

Russian Firm Launches Production of World's 1st Combined HIV, Hepatitis, Syphilis Test

On Tuesday in St. Petersburg, Russian biotechnological company BioPalette launched the mass production of "MultiSCREEN," the world's first test system designed to simultaneously screen for the presence of such diseases as HIV, hepatitis B and C, and syphilis

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2021) On Tuesday in St. Petersburg, Russian biotechnological company BioPalette launched the mass production of "MultiSCREEN," the world's first test system designed to simultaneously screen for the presence of such diseases as HIV, hepatitis B and C, and syphilis.

According to BioPalette head Vladimir Okrul, the company needed to invest 80 million rubles ($1 million) to begin mass production of the screening kit, and Russia's Industrial Development Fund has provided a preferential loan of 50.7 million rubles.

"As a result, at the initial stage, investments for the launch of production of combined test systems of this promising development exceeded 130 million rubles. We are starting production of industrial batches of the product, " Okrul told reporters.

According to BioPalette development director Andrey Berezin, the firm has decided to create a combined test, as it now occupies about 7% of the market for diagnostics in the field of HIV tests, while the market for the "hospital four" that is, the most common tests: hepatitis B & C, syphilis, and HIV - is estimated at 6.

7 billion rubles.

"Our experience has allowed us to model such a system to produce four tests in one analysis. This will reduce the number of imported test suppliers, increase the country's export potential, and the countries of the middle East are already interested in our products. And the most important thing is to reduce the labor and time spent on tests. The results of the study can be found out in about two hours, which is three times faster than now," Berezin said.

According to the company, there are currently no similar test systems in the world which can diagnose four infections at the molecular level in a single analysis. One tablet system, MultiSCREEN, comprising components for 96 tests, is a completely domestic development. The company plans to produce 60,000 tablets, or 5.76 million tests annually, and expects the invention to open up a promising market for combined and multiplex systems.

Related Topics

Loan World Russia Company Vladimir Putin St. Petersburg Middle East Market Billion Million

Recent Stories

UAEU holds first meeting under chairmanship of Zak ..

19 minutes ago

No exams till June 15 due to rising COVID-19 cases

21 minutes ago

Ajman Department of Finance’s council meets to d ..

34 minutes ago

Oxygen cylinders sent to Balochistan's hospitals

13 seconds ago

DC chairs meeting to ensure compliance on corona S ..

15 seconds ago

AJK people appealed to observe 'Jumma-tul-Mubarak' ..

17 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.