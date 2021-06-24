UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Firm May Become IT Solutions Provider For Djibouti's State Agencies - CEO

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 22 seconds ago Thu 24th June 2021 | 05:40 PM

Russian Firm May Become IT Solutions Provider for Djibouti's State Agencies - CEO

NIZHNY NOVGOROD (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th June, 2021) Russian software company MyOffice has been offered an opportunity to bid for IT contracts for the Djiboutian government, CEO Dmitry Komissarov, told Sputnik on Thursday.

At the Digital Industry of Industrial Russia (CIPR) forum earlier in the day, Komissarov announced signing an agreement with the African country's education ministry on handing over 100,000 office software licenses to Djibouti's national and municipal authorities. Under the five-year agreement, MyOffice will have the right to bid for contacts related to digitization of state agencies.

"MyOffice has done a lot in Africa, but we understand that this is only the beginning of our path in the region.

Right now, this continent has one of the best prospects for Russian [IT] solutions exports," Komissarov said.

Djibouti's authorities will also consult with MyOffice during the early stages of planning the development of their own systems for digital records processing.

"African governments are putting a lot of effort to integrate modern technologies into government control systems, design and create information systems based on safe software products," Kommissarov explained.

MyOffice has been active in Africa since 2019 and has contracts with Cameroon, Guinea and Burundi.

Related Topics

Africa Exports Education Russia Company Djibouti Burundi Cameroon Guinea 2019 Government Agreement Industry Best

Recent Stories

IHC dismisses Nawaz Sharif’s appeals challenging ..

7 minutes ago

Ministry of Health launches &#039;Public Health Ma ..

10 minutes ago

SRC calls for government and private sectors’ co ..

25 minutes ago

Al Bowardi chairs first meeting of Supreme Council ..

40 minutes ago

Delegation of special children calls on minister f ..

13 minutes ago

KP to launch nine social welfare projects under PM ..

13 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.