(@ChaudhryMAli88)

NIZHNY NOVGOROD (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th June, 2021) Russian software company MyOffice has been offered an opportunity to bid for IT contracts for the Djiboutian government, CEO Dmitry Komissarov, told Sputnik on Thursday.

At the Digital Industry of Industrial Russia (CIPR) forum earlier in the day, Komissarov announced signing an agreement with the African country's education ministry on handing over 100,000 office software licenses to Djibouti's national and municipal authorities. Under the five-year agreement, MyOffice will have the right to bid for contacts related to digitization of state agencies.

"MyOffice has done a lot in Africa, but we understand that this is only the beginning of our path in the region.

Right now, this continent has one of the best prospects for Russian [IT] solutions exports," Komissarov said.

Djibouti's authorities will also consult with MyOffice during the early stages of planning the development of their own systems for digital records processing.

"African governments are putting a lot of effort to integrate modern technologies into government control systems, design and create information systems based on safe software products," Kommissarov explained.

MyOffice has been active in Africa since 2019 and has contracts with Cameroon, Guinea and Burundi.