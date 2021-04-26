UrduPoint.com
Russian Firm Pharmasyntez Says Ready To Deliver 1Mln Remdesivir Packages To India By June

Mon 26th April 2021 | 07:10 PM

Russian pharmaceutical manufacturer Pharmasyntez has told Sputnik it is ready to deliver up to one million packages of antiviral drug Remdesivir by the end of May to India, which is currently struggling to contain a record spike in coronavirus cases

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th April, 2021) Russian pharmaceutical manufacturer Pharmasyntez has told Sputnik it is ready to deliver up to one million packages of antiviral drug Remdesivir by the end of May to India, which is currently struggling to contain a record spike in coronavirus cases.

On Sunday, The Hindu newspaper reported that Russia might provide oxygen generators and medicine to India.

"Pharmasyntez is ready to send up to one million packages of drug Remdeform (INN: Remdesivir), which is currently in high demand as a treatment for coronavirus, to India by the end of May 2021, if the law allows it," the company said in a statement.

To ship the drug to India requires an export license issued by the Russian government at the request of New Delhi, or immediately within Russia's humanitarian effort.

India comes second in terms of the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases, with 17.3 million, following the United States with more than 32 million cases. The Indian COVID-19 toll has been increasing rapidly since mid-February, continually setting daily records in new cases.

