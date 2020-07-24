Russian Firms Express Interest in Construction of New Indonesian Capital City - Ambassador

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th July, 2020) Russian companies have expressed their interest in contributing to the construction of Indonesia's proposed new capital city in the province of East Kalimantan, the Indonesian ambassador to Russia, Mohamad Wahid Supriyadi, told Sputnik in an interview.

Joko Widodo, the president of Indonesia, announced plans this past August to begin constructing a new capital city on the island of Borneo, which is expected to be completed by 2024. Russian investors have expressed interest in playing a major role in the city's development, Supriyadi said.

"There is also interest from the Russian side to participate in the development of the new capital city in Kalimantan for example, where Russia is quite advanced in the IT and energy sectors," the ambassador said.

Supriyadi cited Russia's extensive experience in the construction of so-called smart cities, which use electronic solutions to manage resources.

"We have noted the interest from the Russian side, especially as Russians are experienced in the building of smart cities, for example," the ambassador commented.

The Indonesian government has decided to relocate the country's capital city from Jakarta, a megalopolis with roughly 10 million inhabitants and a further 20 million people living in the surrounding area, due to congestion and pollution issues, as well as mounting concerns that the city is sinking for numerous geological and environmental reasons.