UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Firms Express Interest In Construction Of New Indonesian Capital City - Ambassador

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Fri 24th July 2020 | 12:20 PM

Russian Firms Express Interest in Construction of New Indonesian Capital City - Ambassador

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th July, 2020) Russian companies have expressed their interest in contributing to the construction of Indonesia's proposed new capital city in the province of East Kalimantan, the Indonesian ambassador to Russia, Mohamad Wahid Supriyadi, told Sputnik in an interview.

Joko Widodo, the president of Indonesia, announced plans this past August to begin constructing a new capital city on the island of Borneo, which is expected to be completed by 2024. Russian investors have expressed interest in playing a major role in the city's development, Supriyadi said.

"There is also interest from the Russian side to participate in the development of the new capital city in Kalimantan for example, where Russia is quite advanced in the IT and energy sectors," the ambassador said.

Supriyadi cited Russia's extensive experience in the construction of so-called smart cities, which use electronic solutions to manage resources.

"We have noted the interest from the Russian side, especially as Russians are experienced in the building of smart cities, for example," the ambassador commented.

The Indonesian government has decided to relocate the country's capital city from Jakarta, a megalopolis with roughly 10 million inhabitants and a further 20 million people living in the surrounding area, due to congestion and pollution issues, as well as mounting concerns that the city is sinking for numerous geological and environmental reasons.

Related Topics

Russia Jakarta Indonesia August From Government Million

Recent Stories

Kulbhushan Jadhav allowed right to appeal by ICJ, ..

8 minutes ago

UAE President pardons 515 prisoners ahead of Eid A ..

25 minutes ago

COVID-19: World leaders to stay at home, in first ..

25 minutes ago

IHC orders to restore PUBG

38 minutes ago

PM says Gwadar Port to become guarantor of develop ..

47 minutes ago

OIC Secretary General Congratulates Custodian of t ..

52 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.