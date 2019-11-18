Russian Firms Should Plan for Tougher UK Sanctions Post Brexit - Russian Foreign Ministry

Russian businesses should be prepared for the United Kingdom toughening sanctions after Brexit, Sergey Belyaev, the head of the Russian Foreign Ministry's Second European Department, told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th November, 2019) Russian businesses should be prepared for the United Kingdom toughening sanctions after Brexit, Sergey Belyaev, the head of the Russian Foreign Ministry's Second European Department, told Sputnik.

In 2018, former UK Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt called on the European Union to toughen sanctions on Russia. Soon after, UK media reported that the UK may potentially align with the United States post Brexit in imposing tougher sanctions against Russia.

"We would like to alert representatives of Russian businesses to statements made by UK officials about London's intentions to coordinate its sanctions policy toward Russia after Brexit with the EU and with the US, and that there will be tougher sanctions.

This is something [business owners] should prepare for," Belyaev said.

The official added that Russia would maintain its position of reciprocity in the future, meaning it would respond in kind to policies its partners extended toward it.

Toughening sanctions against Russia could also potentially cause a chain reaction of investors leaving the UK, which could undermine London's position as an international financial hub, Belyaev said.