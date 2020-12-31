UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Fishery Agency To Continue Search For Bodies Of Sailors From Sunken Onega Trawler

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Thu 31st December 2020 | 12:38 PM

Russian Fishery Agency to Continue Search for Bodies of Sailors From Sunken Onega Trawler

An operational team of the Russian Federal Agency for Fishery decided to continue searches for the bodies of sailors who went missing after the Onega trawler sunk in the Barents Sea, the country's agency of sea and river transport said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st December, 2020) An operational team of the Russian Federal Agency for Fishery decided to continue searches for the bodies of sailors who went missing after the Onega trawler sunk in the Barents Sea, the country's agency of sea and river transport said on Thursday.

The fishing trawler sank on December 28 with 19 people on board, two of them were rescued. It now lies at the depth of 130 meters (426 feet). According to preliminary information, the vessel sank due to icing in a storm.

"On December 30, at 15:00 [12:00 GMT], the active phase of the search operation was completed as there is no reasonable hope to find Onega crew members alive. On December 30, at 21:00, we received the decision of the Federal Agency for Fishery's operational management to continue the search operation in the area of the ship wreck in order to establish the exact location of the wreck and find crew members bodies," the Russian Federal Agency for Maritime and River Transportation Transport said in a statement.

Related Topics

Storm Russia Onega December

Recent Stories

Dubai’s sports establishments and sports events ..

10 minutes ago

Women’s squad for South Africa tour announced

16 minutes ago

Accountability Court allows 14-day physical remand ..

20 minutes ago

NE China city conducts massive COVID-19 testing

3 minutes ago

Urdu, other non-UN languages also used for world ..

3 minutes ago

Mongolia adds 20 more COVID-19 cases to 1,215

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.