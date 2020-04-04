Russian Flag Carrier Aeroflot Cuts Domestic Flights Due to Coronavirus

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th April, 2020) Russia's biggest airline Aeroflot announced Friday it was cutting domestic flights after restrictions on movement due to the epidemic drove demand downward.

"Aeroflot temporarily cuts the number of domestic flights.

The schedule has been changed due to a drop in domestic travel," the air carrier said in a statement.

The changes will take effect on Saturday and last until next Friday. Aeroflot's offshoot Rossiya will slash flights to Russia's Far East.

The virus has spread to over 200 countries and territories, hurting the travel industry worldwide, after many governments closed borders to air traffic and issued stay-at-home orders.