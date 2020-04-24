UrduPoint.com
Russian Flag To Be Projected On Swiss Mountain As Solidarity Sign Amid Pandemic - Embassy

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Fri 24th April 2020 | 10:50 PM

Russian Flag to Be Projected on Swiss Mountain as Solidarity Sign Amid Pandemic - Embassy

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th April, 2020) The Russian flag will be projected onto the Alpine peak of Matterhorn in Switzerland later in the day in a show of solidarity with Russia in the struggle against the coronavirus disease, the Russian Embassy in Bern said on Friday.

"Today from 22:00 until 00:00 local time [20:00 to 22:00 GMT] the Russian flag over 1,000 meters [3280.8 feet] in size will be projected on the summit of the Matterhorn mountain ... the Swiss demonstrate their solidarity with the Russians in the fight against COVID-19," the Embassy wrote on Facebook.

Russia has registered 5,849 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, taking the total to 68,622. The death toll stands at 615.

