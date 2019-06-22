Russia is not planning to lower its flag flying over the Kurill Islands despite the territorial claims of Japan, Russian President Vladimir Putin said

PETROPAVLOVSK-KAMCHATSKIY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd June, 2019) Russia is not planning to lower its flag flying over the Kurill Islands despite the territorial claims of Japan, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.

"No. We do not have such plans," Putin told Russia's Rossiya 1 broadcaster answering the relevant question.

Putin said on Thursday, answering journalists' questions after the "Direct Line" Q&A session, that he expected to continue dialogue with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, including on the issue of peace treaty, at the upcoming bilateral meeting later this month.

The dispute over a group of four Kuril Islands � Iturup, Kunashir, Shikotan and Habomai � has been souring Moscow-Tokyo relations for decades and serves as the main stumbling block to signing a permanent World War II peace treaty. Russia has sovereignty over these islets, but they are also claimed by Japan.

In January, Russia and Japan launched full-scale talks aimed at signing a peace agreement. The negotiations are also being held at the highest level. Putin and Abe slated to meet during the G20 summit in Japan's Osaka next week.