Russian Fleet Monitoring Actions of Italian Frigate That Entered Black Sea - Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st July, 2021) The Russian Black Sea Fleet started on Thursday monitoring the actions of Italian frigate Virginio Fasan that entered the Black Sea, the Russian Defense Ministry announced.

"The forces and means of the Black Sea Fleet are controlling the actions of the Virginio Fasan CGN frigate of the Italian navy, which entered the Black Sea on July 1, 2021," the ministry said in a press release.