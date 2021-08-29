Russian Fleet of Military Drones to Surpass 2,000 in 2021 - Defense Minister

PETROPAVLOVSK-KAMCHATSKIY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th August, 2021) KAMCHATSKIY, Russia, August 29 (Sputnik) - The number of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) in the Russian armed forces will exceed 2,000 this year, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoig said.

"[The number of drones] in our armed forces will surpass the 2,000 threshold this year," Shoigu told the SolovyovLive show on YouTube.

The Russian defense ministry has worked out a uniform policy on army drones, the minister said.

At the Moscow-hosted Army-2021 forum, the Russian government contracted a batch of the prospective Sirius heavy combat and reconnaissance drones for the army. Russian officials at the forum said that the first Altius heavy drone is expected to be handed over to the armed forces in the fall. The Russian military also uses the Forpost reconnaissance drones and Orion combat drones and plans to expand their fleet.