Russian FM hails China as part of emerging 'just world order'

Beijing, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2022 ) :Beijing and Moscow advanced a vision of a new world order Wednesday as Russia's foreign minister made his first visit to China since the invasion of Ukraine.

Sergei Lavrov landed in the eastern city of Huangshan early Wednesday for a series of meetings about the future of Afghanistan.

Lavrov painted a picture of a new world order, saying the world was "living through a very serious stage in the history of international relations".

"We, together with you, and with our sympathisers will move towards a multipolar, just, democratic world order," Lavrov said in a video released by the Russian foreign ministry ahead of a meeting with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

The two ministers were shown on Chinese state tv in face masks bumping elbows in front of their national flags.

There has been no readout of their meeting from the Chinese side.

But foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin later told reporters that Moscow and Beijing would continue efforts in "advancing global multipolarity and the democratisation of international relations".

Wang added that "China-Russia cooperation has no limits", repeating a line used by President Vladimir Putin and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping to characterise ties.

"Our striving for peace has no limits, our upholding of security has no limits, our opposition towards hegemony has no limits," Wang said.

- Afghanistan - Lavrov will attend a series of meetings hosted by China to discuss ways to help Afghanistan, with diplomats from the United States and the Taliban-led country's neighbours also expected to attend.

The meetings follow a visit by Wang last week to Kabul, his first trip to Afghanistan since the Taliban seized power.

China and Russia have become closer in recent years, with Putin notably attending the opening ceremony of the Beijing Winter Olympics last month.

The strongman leader and China's Xi signed energy deals worth billions of Dollars during Putin's trip.