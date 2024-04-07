Open Menu

Russian FM Lavrov To Visit China

Umer Jamshaid Published April 07, 2024 | 05:30 PM

Russian FM Lavrov to visit China

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2024) Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation, Sergey Viktorovich Lavrov will pay an official visit to China from April 8 to 9, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning announced on Sunday.

Lavrov will be visiting China at the invitation of his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi, who is also a Member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee.

