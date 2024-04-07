Russian FM Lavrov To Visit China
Umer Jamshaid Published April 07, 2024 | 05:30 PM
BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2024) Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation, Sergey Viktorovich Lavrov will pay an official visit to China from April 8 to 9, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning announced on Sunday.
Lavrov will be visiting China at the invitation of his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi, who is also a Member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 April 2024
Over 20 million pilgrims visit Prophet's Mosque in holy month of Ramadan
Authorities asked to de-seal Walton Tobacco company for employment of 400 worker ..
Some party members in connivance with rivals want to damage PTI: Imran Khan
Leicester return to top of Championship as Leeds, Ipswich lose
Football: English Premier League results - 1st update
UN relief chief calls Gaza war a 'betrayal of humanity'
Football: English Championship results
ASI maryred in Bajaur blast: Police
ASI killed in Bajaur IED blast
Ayuso triumphs in depleted Tour of the Basque Country finale
More Stories From World
-
Two ships targeted off Yemen: security firm19 minutes ago
-
Rwanda commemorates 30 years since genocide59 minutes ago
-
International community 'failed all of us' during genocide: Rwanda's Kagame1 hour ago
-
Dominant Verstappen wins Japanese GP in Red Bull one-two1 hour ago
-
Copa del Rey triumph rewards finest Athletic in 40 years1 hour ago
-
Russian flood situation 'critical' in Orsk after burst dam2 hours ago
-
Israel says it hit Hezbollah sites in eastern Lebanon2 hours ago
-
Dominant Verstappen wins Japanese GP in Red Bull one-two3 hours ago
-
Green onion outcry: humble vegetable roils S. Korean vote3 hours ago
-
Rwanda commemorates 30 years since genocide4 hours ago
-
Formula One: Japanese Grand Prix results4 hours ago
-
China's largest freshwater lake sees rising water level4 hours ago