Russian FM to visit Cyprus for regional talks

NICOSIA (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2020 ) :Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov will begin a two-day visit to Cyprus on Monday to discuss regional issues with President Nicos Anastasiades.

The visit comes amid intensified tensions in the Mediterranean over disputed claims to exploration rights.

Prior to his arrival, Lavrov told the Cypriot daily Phileleftheros that he had urged the leaderships of countries in the region to show political foresight and resolve disputes exclusively by peaceful means.

"It is better to resolve differences at the negotiating table rather than aggravate them with public rhetorical duels," he said.

During his stay in Nicosia, Lavrov will review Cyprus-Russia bilateral relations and Russia-European Union ties with his Cypriot counterpart, Nikos Christodoulides.

Other events scheduled for the top Russian diplomat include signing a revised double taxation protocol during a special ceremony on Tuesday.

Lavrov's visit coincides with the 60th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Nicosia and Moscow.

His last visit to Cyprus was in November 2019.