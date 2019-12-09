UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian FM To Visit Washington

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 09th December 2019 | 05:29 PM

Russian FM to visit Washington

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov will pay a working visit to Washington D.C. at the invitation of U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Tuesday, the Russian foreign ministry said in a statement Monday

MOSCOW, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2019 ) :Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov will pay a working visit to Washington D.C. at the invitation of U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Tuesday, the Russian foreign ministry said in a statement Monday.

The two sides are expected to exchange views on key international problems and pressing issues relating to bilateral relations, the statement said, without giving further details.

Related Topics

Exchange Russia Washington Visit Mike Pompeo

Recent Stories

UAE President appoints new FNC Secretary-General

1 minute ago

Despite rise in literacy in Pakistan, only 1 in 5 ..

5 minutes ago

Prime Minister inaugurates Pakistan’s first S&T ..

8 minutes ago

11th UVAS Convocation on 12th December

10 minutes ago

Doctors recommend Nawaz Sharif to go to the US for ..

12 minutes ago

England women beat Pakistan women by 75 runs

15 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.