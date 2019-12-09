Russian FM to visit Washington

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov will pay a working visit to Washington D.C. at the invitation of U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Tuesday, the Russian foreign ministry said in a statement Monday

MOSCOW, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2019 ) :Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov will pay a working visit to Washington D.C. at the invitation of U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Tuesday, the Russian foreign ministry said in a statement Monday.

The two sides are expected to exchange views on key international problems and pressing issues relating to bilateral relations, the statement said, without giving further details.