Russian Food Exports to China Growing Fast, With Potential to Increase Further - Putin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st March, 2023) Russian exports of agricultural goods to China are growing rapidly, and there is a great potential to increase supplies of meat and grain, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday.

He noted that agriculture was a strategic direction of the Russian-Chinese partnership.

"Mutual trade in agricultural products (between Russia and China) is growing rapidly. Last year, (it grew) more than 41%. There are opportunities for a significant increase (in exports) of meat, grain and other goods (from Russia) to China," Putin said after his meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Moscow.