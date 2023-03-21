Russian Food Exports To China Growing Fast, With Potential To Increase Further - Putin
Umer Jamshaid Published March 21, 2023 | 10:29 PM
Russian exports of agricultural goods to China are growing rapidly, and there is a great potential to increase supplies of meat and grain, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st March, 2023) Russian exports of agricultural goods to China are growing rapidly, and there is a great potential to increase supplies of meat and grain, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday.
He noted that agriculture was a strategic direction of the Russian-Chinese partnership.
"Mutual trade in agricultural products (between Russia and China) is growing rapidly. Last year, (it grew) more than 41%. There are opportunities for a significant increase (in exports) of meat, grain and other goods (from Russia) to China," Putin said after his meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Moscow.