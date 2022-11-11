Russian Food Under Grain Deal Should Not Fall Under Sanctions - Algerian Foreign Minister

(@FahadShabbir)

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th November, 2022) Russian agriculture products under the grain deal should not be subjected to sanctions and other restrictions, Algerian Foreign Minister Ramtane Lamamra told Sputnik on Friday.

"Everything related to food issues should not be subject to sanctions or other restrictions.

It is necessary to promote the supply of food products, especially grain, as it is a necessary component for the sustenance of a large number of people," Lamamra said on the sidelines of the Paris Peace Forum, commenting on the restrictions imposed on Russian gran and fertilizers.

Everything must be done to extend the grain deal, which expires on November 19, according to the minister.

"We count on the goodwill of all parties in this matter to successfully implement this necessary initiative," Lamamra added.