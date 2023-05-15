UrduPoint.com

Russian Forces Attack Azov Nationalists' Deployment Location In DPR - Defense Ministry

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 15, 2023 | 07:10 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th May, 2023) Russian artillery units have carried out a fire raid on the point of temporary deployment of the Azov nationalist battalion (recognized as a terrorist organization and banned in Russia) in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), a Russian Defense Ministry spokesperson told Sputnik.

"Artillery units ...

carried out fire raids on the point of temporary deployment of the Azov nationalist battalion banned in Russia in the Katerynivka area, as well as on the firing positions of Ukrainian military personnel in Bilohorivka and Chasiv Yar," the spokesperson said.

The spokesperson added that an enemy ammunition depot, seven military vehicles, two Ukrainian artillery firing positions and one 120-mm mortar were destroyed.

