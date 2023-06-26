Russian Forces Attack Three Ukrainian Assault Groups in Bakhmut Area - Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th June, 2023) Russian forces have prevented the advance of three assault groups of Ukrainian troops north of Bakhmut and dispersed them with mortar fire, a Russian Defense Ministry spokesperson told Sputnik.

"Subdivisions of the Yug Group of Forces have discovered the advance of three enemy assault groups in the direction of Berkhivka.

Mortar fire dispersed the advancing enemy forces," the spokesperson said.

The spokesperson added that the assault actions of the Ukrainian military were also stopped near six other villages.

The Russian military also targeted Ukrainian infantry using a "Solntsepek" (Blazing Sun) thermobaric rocket launcher in the Bakhmut area.