Open Menu

Russian Forces Attack Three Ukrainian Assault Groups In Bakhmut Area - Defense Ministry

Umer Jamshaid Published June 26, 2023 | 07:10 AM

Russian Forces Attack Three Ukrainian Assault Groups in Bakhmut Area - Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th June, 2023) Russian forces have prevented the advance of three assault groups of Ukrainian troops north of Bakhmut and dispersed them with mortar fire, a Russian Defense Ministry spokesperson told Sputnik.

"Subdivisions of the Yug Group of Forces have discovered the advance of three enemy assault groups in the direction of Berkhivka.

Mortar fire dispersed the advancing enemy forces," the spokesperson said.

The spokesperson added that the assault actions of the Ukrainian military were also stopped near six other villages.

The Russian military also targeted Ukrainian infantry using a "Solntsepek" (Blazing Sun) thermobaric rocket launcher in the Bakhmut area.

Related Topics

Fire Russia

Recent Stories

Alef Education recognised by SIIA as best STEM ins ..

Alef Education recognised by SIIA as best STEM instructional solution for grades ..

6 hours ago
 Thrilling finale for Dubai Esports &amp; Games Fes ..

Thrilling finale for Dubai Esports &amp; Games Festival 2023

8 hours ago
 Hamdan bin Zayed visits Nuclear Emergency Response ..

Hamdan bin Zayed visits Nuclear Emergency Response Centre in Al Dhannah in Al Dh ..

8 hours ago
 UAE participated in second session of UN Habitat A ..

UAE participated in second session of UN Habitat Assembly in Kenya

9 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid congratulates top high-school ..

Mohammed bin Rashid congratulates top high-school achievers

10 hours ago
 Ministry of Climate Change and Environment initiat ..

Ministry of Climate Change and Environment initiates national survey plan to cou ..

11 hours ago
Minister of Economy discusses tourism cooperation ..

Minister of Economy discusses tourism cooperation with Indian, British, Indonesi ..

11 hours ago
 MoHAP, health partners provide medical tests and h ..

MoHAP, health partners provide medical tests and health guidance to pilgrims at ..

11 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler witnesses graduation of SPAA first b ..

Sharjah Ruler witnesses graduation of SPAA first batch

11 hours ago
 DIEZ announces exceptional sustainability achievem ..

DIEZ announces exceptional sustainability achievements in 2022

14 hours ago
 Dubai Customs: Championing fight against drugs and ..

Dubai Customs: Championing fight against drugs and ensuring economic prosperity

14 hours ago
 Sultan Al Neyadi announces Museum of the Future an ..

Sultan Al Neyadi announces Museum of the Future and MBRSC partnership

14 hours ago

More Stories From World