Russian Forces Begin Tracking Spanish, Italian Warships in Black Sea - Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd September, 2021) The forces of the Russian Black Sea Fleet began tracking the patrol ship of the Spanish Navy and the minesweeper of the Italian Navy, which entered the Russian water area on Thursday, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

"The forces and means of the Black Sea Fleet have begun to control the actions of the Spanish Navy patrol ship Rayo and the Italian Navy's minesweeper Viareggio, which entered the Black Sea at 18:30 on September 23, 2021," the statement says.