UrduPoint.com

Russian Forces Block Kiev, Other Major Ukrainian Cities - General Staff

Muhammad Irfan Published March 25, 2022 | 07:26 PM

Russian Forces Block Kiev, Other Major Ukrainian Cities - General Staff

The Russian forces have blocked Kiev, Kharkiv, Chernihiv, Sumy, and Mikolaiv in Ukraine, the chief of the Russian General Staff's Main Operational Directorate, Col. Gen. Sergey Rudskoy, said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th March, 2022) The Russian forces have blocked Kiev, Kharkiv, Chernihiv, Sumy, and Mikolaiv in Ukraine, the chief of the Russian General Staff's Main Operational Directorate, Col. Gen. Sergey Rudskoy, said on Friday.

"Offensive operations of the Russian military are carried out in various directions.

As a result, Kiev, Kharkov, Chernihiv, Sumy and Mikolaiv are blocked by Russian troops. Kherson and most of the Zaporozhye region are under full control," Rudskoy told a briefing.

The official added that Russia did not plan to seize blocked Ukrainian cities in the beginning but is not ruling this option out.

Rudskoy also said that Russia was considering two options for the operation: limited it to Donbas or conduct it on the whole territory of Ukraine.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Chernihiv Kherson Sumy Kharkiv Kiev

Recent Stories

PTI leaders review arrangements for public gatheri ..

PTI leaders review arrangements for public gathering

52 seconds ago
 45 shopkeepers fined

45 shopkeepers fined

53 seconds ago
 IG Punjab Cricket League starts

IG Punjab Cricket League starts

54 seconds ago
 Chinese seeds, technology help Pakistan enhance mu ..

Chinese seeds, technology help Pakistan enhance mulberry products exports

56 seconds ago
 Over 1,350 Russian Soldiers Killed During Operatio ..

Over 1,350 Russian Soldiers Killed During Operation in Ukraine - Defense Ministr ..

58 seconds ago
 Unidentified attackers shot killed man in Quetta

Unidentified attackers shot killed man in Quetta

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>