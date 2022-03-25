Russian Forces Block Kiev, Other Major Ukrainian Cities - General Staff

The Russian forces have blocked Kiev, Kharkiv, Chernihiv, Sumy, and Mikolaiv in Ukraine, the chief of the Russian General Staff's Main Operational Directorate, Col. Gen. Sergey Rudskoy, said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th March, 2022) The Russian forces have blocked Kiev, Kharkiv, Chernihiv, Sumy, and Mikolaiv in Ukraine, the chief of the Russian General Staff's Main Operational Directorate, Col. Gen. Sergey Rudskoy, said on Friday.

"Offensive operations of the Russian military are carried out in various directions.

As a result, Kiev, Kharkov, Chernihiv, Sumy and Mikolaiv are blocked by Russian troops. Kherson and most of the Zaporozhye region are under full control," Rudskoy told a briefing.

The official added that Russia did not plan to seize blocked Ukrainian cities in the beginning but is not ruling this option out.

Rudskoy also said that Russia was considering two options for the operation: limited it to Donbas or conduct it on the whole territory of Ukraine.