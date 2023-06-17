Russian Forces Blow Up Ukrainian Stronghold Using APC Filled With Explosives - Ministry

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th June, 2023) Russian service members from the engineering and sapper unit of the Central Military District have destroyed a Ukrainian stronghold using a captured armored personnel carrier (APC), a video published by the Russian Defense Ministry on Saturday shows.

The seized armored personnel carrier was filled with explosives and sent to enemy positions. The explosives were detonated remotely after the vehicle reached the Ukrainian stronghold.

The video from the Russian Defense Ministry captures the moment the armored personnel carrier, used in a similar way to kamikaze drones, exploded.