MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st May, 2022) The Russian military has fully seized Mariupol's Azovstal plant, including its underground facilities, Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Maj. Gen. Igor Konashenkov said on Friday.

"The territory of the Azovstal metallurgical plant in Mariupol, where a group of Ukrainian militants from Nazi formation Azov was blocked since April 21 this year, has been completely liberated," Konashenkov told a briefing, adding that the Russian military is also in control of "the underground facilities of the plant where militants were hiding.

"

The spokesman added that 2,439 Azov fighters and Ukrainian soldiers have laid down their weapons and surrendered since May 16.

"Today, on May 20, the last group of 531 militants surrendered," Konashenkov said, adding that Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu has briefed President Vladimir Putin about the end of the operation at Azovstal.