UrduPoint.com

Russian Forces Capture Mariupol's Azovstal Plant - Defense Ministry

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 21, 2022 | 12:10 AM

Russian Forces Capture Mariupol's Azovstal Plant - Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st May, 2022) The Russian military has fully seized Mariupol's Azovstal plant, including its underground facilities, Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Maj. Gen. Igor Konashenkov said on Friday.

"The territory of the Azovstal metallurgical plant in Mariupol, where a group of Ukrainian militants from Nazi formation Azov was blocked since April 21 this year, has been completely liberated," Konashenkov told a briefing, adding that the Russian military is also in control of "the underground facilities of the plant where militants were hiding.

"

The spokesman added that 2,439 Azov fighters and Ukrainian soldiers have laid down their weapons and surrendered since May 16.

"Today, on May 20, the last group of 531 militants surrendered," Konashenkov said, adding that Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu has briefed President Vladimir Putin about the end of the operation at Azovstal.

Related Topics

Militants Russia Vladimir Putin Mariupol April May From

Recent Stories

US Defense Secretary Austin to Speak With Ukraine' ..

US Defense Secretary Austin to Speak With Ukraine's Reznikov Today - Pentagon

54 seconds ago
 ATP to strip Wimbledon of ranking points over Russ ..

ATP to strip Wimbledon of ranking points over Russia and Belarus ban

55 seconds ago
 China looks forward to FM Bilawal's visit: Spokesp ..

China looks forward to FM Bilawal's visit: Spokesperson Wang

57 seconds ago
 PFA discards 26,960kg fungus-infested pickle, 10,8 ..

PFA discards 26,960kg fungus-infested pickle, 10,880kg candied fruits

58 seconds ago
 Russia Includes Khodorkovsky, Kasparov in List of ..

Russia Includes Khodorkovsky, Kasparov in List of Foreign Agents - Justice Minis ..

1 minute ago
 Closing birdie gives Thomas one-stroke PGA lead ov ..

Closing birdie gives Thomas one-stroke PGA lead over McIlroy

46 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.