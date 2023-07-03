Russian Forces Carry Out Missile Strikes on Ukrainian Troops - Defense Ministry

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd July, 2023) Russian aviation has launched missile and bomb strikes on the accumulation of manpower and equipment of Ukrainian forces in three directions, a Russian Defense Ministry spokesperson told Sputnik.

"Aviation of the 'Yug' group of forces carried out rocket and bomb strikes on the accumulation of enemy manpower and equipment in the Lysychansk, Soledar-Artemovsk and Alexandrov-Kalynivka directions," the spokesperson said.

The spokesperson added that the command post of Ukraine's 53rd Mechanized Brigade was hit by the crew of a Russian Tornado-S multiple launch rocket system.

A Ukrainian ammunition depot was destroyed near the village of Krasnoye. In addition, during the counter-battery fight, a Ukrainian infantry fighting vehicle, a Gvozdika self-propelled howitzer and a Msta-B towed howitzer were destroyed, the spokesperson said.