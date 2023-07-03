Open Menu

Russian Forces Carry Out Missile Strikes On Ukrainian Troops - Defense Ministry

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 03, 2023 | 08:10 AM

Russian Forces Carry Out Missile Strikes on Ukrainian Troops - Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd July, 2023) Russian aviation has launched missile and bomb strikes on the accumulation of manpower and equipment of Ukrainian forces in three directions, a Russian Defense Ministry spokesperson told Sputnik.

"Aviation of the 'Yug' group of forces carried out rocket and bomb strikes on the accumulation of enemy manpower and equipment in the Lysychansk, Soledar-Artemovsk and Alexandrov-Kalynivka directions," the spokesperson said.

The spokesperson added that the command post of Ukraine's 53rd Mechanized Brigade was hit by the crew of a Russian Tornado-S multiple launch rocket system.

A Ukrainian ammunition depot was destroyed near the village of Krasnoye. In addition, during the counter-battery fight, a Ukrainian infantry fighting vehicle, a Gvozdika self-propelled howitzer and a Msta-B towed howitzer were destroyed, the spokesperson said.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Vehicle Lysychansk Post

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler&#039;s latest historical release: Na ..

Sharjah Ruler&#039;s latest historical release: Nabhani Kings unveiled

7 hours ago
 UAE economy poised for stronger growth in H2-23

UAE economy poised for stronger growth in H2-23

10 hours ago
 ZHO, Al Shaiba Group sign MoU on rehabilitation an ..

ZHO, Al Shaiba Group sign MoU on rehabilitation and employment of people of dete ..

13 hours ago
 Tour de France: Yellow start for UAE Team Emirates ..

Tour de France: Yellow start for UAE Team Emirates via Yates

13 hours ago
 France to host 3 races of Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed ..

France to host 3 races of Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed for Purebred Arabian Horses o ..

13 hours ago
 COP28 will act as leading platform to promote clim ..

COP28 will act as leading platform to promote climate justice worldwide: Jusoor ..

14 hours ago
RTA awards contract for Garn Al Sabkha – Sheikh ..

RTA awards contract for Garn Al Sabkha – Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Roads Inters ..

15 hours ago
 DEWA’s R&amp;D Centre develops SPACE-D IoT gatew ..

DEWA’s R&amp;D Centre develops SPACE-D IoT gateway equipped with advanced tech ..

16 hours ago
 Dubai Customs assists Japanese authorities in inte ..

Dubai Customs assists Japanese authorities in intercepting $310 million methamph ..

16 hours ago
 SILA names new director to lead mission to develop ..

SILA names new director to lead mission to develop Arab world&#039;s publishing ..

16 hours ago
 Nominations open for Date Palm International Photo ..

Nominations open for Date Palm International Photography competition, Date Palm ..

16 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 July 2023

23 hours ago

More Stories From World