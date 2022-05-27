Russian forces close in on key Ukraine city in east

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Russian troops were moving in on the strategic city of Severodonetsk Friday to control Ukraine's eastern Donbas region

Three months after Russia launched its invasion on February 24, Moscow is focusing on the east of Ukraine.

Russian forces were closing in on Severodonetsk and also Lysychansk in the pro-separatist Lugansk province, which stand on the crucial route to Ukraine's eastern administrative centre in Kramatorsk.

Pro-Russian separatists said they had captured the town of Lyman that lies between Severodonetsk and Kramatorsk, on the road leading to the key cities that are still under Kyiv's control.

Lugansk's regional governor Sergiy Gaiday said in a video on Telegram that at least five civilians had been killed in his region in the past 24 hours alone.

"People are willing to risk everything to get food and water," said Oleksandr Kozyr, the head of the main aid distribution centre in Lysychansk.

"They are so psychologically depressed that they are no longer scared. All they care about is finding food," he said.