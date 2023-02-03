UrduPoint.com

Russian Forces Close To Taking Outskirts Of Artemivsk Under Control - DPR Head's Adviser

Faizan Hashmi Published February 03, 2023 | 05:30 AM

Russian Forces Close to Taking Outskirts of Artemivsk Under Control - DPR Head's Adviser

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd February, 2023) The Russian military is close to taking the outskirts of the city of Artemivsk (also known as Bakhmut) under fire control as soldiers have hunkered down in the east of the city, and the Russian artillery is controlling all approaches to the city, Igor Kimakovsky, adviser to acting head of the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) Denis Pushilin, has told Sputnik.

"The biggest success is looming in Artemivsk: the allied forces there are close to taking fire control of the ring around the city, that is, we are getting closer to the encirclement of the city," Kimakovsky said.

He added that Russian troops have gained a foothold in the east of Artemivsk, and the Russian artillery is controlling all approaches to the city.

