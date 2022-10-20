(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th October, 2022) The Russian armed forces continued strikes with precision-guided weapons at military command and energy facilities of Ukraine, the Russian defense ministry said on Tuesday.

"Over the past day, the Russian armed forces continued strikes with long-range high-precision air-launched weapons at the military command and energy systems of Ukraine. All objects in question are hit," the ministry said in a statement.