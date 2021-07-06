UrduPoint.com
Russian Forces Control French Reconnaissance Ship In Sea Of Japan - Defense Ministry

Muhammad Irfan 8 minutes ago Tue 06th July 2021 | 12:00 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th July, 2021) The forces of Russia's Eastern Military District have been exercising control over French reconnaissance ship Dupuy de Lome, which has been operating in the Sea of Japan since July 5, the Russian Defense Ministry's National Defense Control Center said on Monday.

"The forces and means of the Eastern Military District exercise control over the French naval reconnaissance ship Dupuy de Lome, operating from July 5, 2021, in the waters of the Sea of Japan and the Strait of Tartary," the statement says.

